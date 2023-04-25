National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has reiterated his commitment to empowering the grassroots with his Ahotor Project.

During a tour of the Central Region, the flagbearer hopeful spoke on the need for the party to support his project.

He stated that the project is essential to keeping the NDC family financially vibrant.

Dr Duffuor also emphasised the importance of diversity and tolerance within the party.

“It is critical that we do not work to disintegrate the NDC family. We must learn to tolerate each other and accept diversity in opinion,” he said.

He further demonstrated the importance of members of the party helping each other get ahead.

“As a family, when we help members get to the top, they must not get there and forget that they rode on the shoulders of the family to get there.

“The Ahotor Project is my commitment to empowering the grassroots financially without any strings attached because you must be taught how to fish and not sit for crumbs to be thrown at you,” he noted.

The Project includes support expected to be extended to all the 276 constituency executives of the party in phases.

It is a business model that seeks to improve and enhance the chances of the grassroots to have sustainable and more predictable sources of income that would be used for the day-to-day management of the party at the constituency level.