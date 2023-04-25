The Chamber of Construction Industry has warned that the government could soon face legal action from a number of its members over unpaid contracts.

Despite their efforts to recover payment, Chamber members have been left with no other options.

Some of the due funds stretch back to 2017, and the government’s outstanding debt to contractors has now reached a critical level of more than GH¢15 billion, according to the chamber.

The Chamber’s CEO, Emmanuel Cherry underscored the critical need for a resolution to prevent further harm to the affected businesses.

“97 percent of contractors have packed out of site all because of government’s over GHS 15 million indebtedness to the construction industry. Government is sitting aloof as if nothing is at stake when it wants to create a Ghana beyond aid. We have dealt with this starvation and so members have petitioned us and the Speaker of Parliament. If nothing happens, they will go to court. There is a long-haul awaiting government. We are only strategizing; government will hear from us” he said on Citi News.

Road contractors across the country had on several occasions lamented about government’s indebtedness to them.

Last year, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said government would clear a “chunk” of outstanding debts owed road contractors