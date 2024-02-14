The chiefs and people group of the Asante Akyem North constituency in the Ashanti region have issued a stern warning to government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what they describe as intimidation of independent parliamentary candidates in the area.

The caution comes after businessman, Ohene Kwame Frimpong was reportedly stopped from organizing a community health walk on Sunday, February 4.

According to reports, he intended to use the event as a platform to announce his intention to contest the December parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

The situation escalated when Mr. Frimpong’s radio station, Salt FM, was shut down, prompting widespread speculation of deliberate efforts to thwart his political aspirations.

In response to these developments, aggrieved chiefs and constituents of Asante Akyem North are now voicing their discontent.

They have vowed to resist any attempts aimed at stifling the democratic rights of individuals to run for office as independent candidates.

The incident has sparked concerns among the local people, with many describing it as an infringement on political freedoms and a violation of democratic principles.

The chiefs and residents of Asante Akyem North are calling for accountability and transparency from the government and the NPP.

They are demanding that all individuals be given equal opportunities to participate in the political process without fear of intimidation.