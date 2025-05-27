TEWU gives government May 31 deadline to address conditions of service

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has issued an ultimatum to the Government of Ghana, demanding immediate action on their long-standing concerns over poor conditions of service by May 31 or face a nationwide strike.

In an interview with Adom News, Benjamin Nkumsah, Chairman of TEWU at the University of Ghana, expressed deep frustration, stating that successive governments have failed to honor promises made to the union.

“For years, we’ve engaged the government on improving our conditions of service, but nothing tangible has come out of it. They keep lying to us. We’ve had enough,” Nkumsah declared.

TEWU is calling on the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission to urgently initiate negotiations before the deadline. Failure to do so, the union warned, would result in a strike that could severely disrupt operations in educational institutions across the country.

Nkumsah appealed to the media, civil society organizations, and the general public to support TEWU’s demands.

“Going on strike is not something we take lightly. It affects students and families, but the government is leaving us with no choice. We’re calling on all Ghanaians to speak up before it’s too late,” he said.

He also urged TEWU members nationwide to remain calm as leadership continues to engage relevant authorities.

“I ask our members to be patient. We are doing everything we can, and we trust that the government—considering its current transitional phase—will eventually call us to the table,” he added.

The ultimatum marks a critical point in TEWU’s push for improved treatment and working conditions for non-teaching staff within Ghana’s education sector.

Source: Jagri Boaz Binyinjom