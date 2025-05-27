Focus on delivering 20 new buses, not propaganda – Nana Akomea tells STC Deputy MD

Nana Akomea, the immediate past Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has advised the newly appointed Deputy Managing Director to stop lamenting about the company’s current bus fleet and instead focus on securing the twenty new buses for which a substantial part-payment has already been made.

His comments come in response to an earlier interview on Accra FM, where the new Deputy MD, speaking to Bobie Ansah, described STC as “dead” and “gone,” alleging the company had no functioning buses or terminals.

Appearing on the same programme last Monday, Mr. Akomea pushed back against the claims, questioning how a “dead” company could consistently pay salaries for over 700 employees—including the Deputy MD and new staff hired by the current administration. He also pointed out that the company continues to honour its monthly loan obligations to the bank.

Mr. Akomea revealed that under his leadership, STC made significant progress toward acquiring twenty new buses, with a large portion of the payment already completed. However, he expressed disappointment that the arrangement had stalled due to what he described as the Deputy MD’s inaction.

He called on the Deputy MD to prioritise the completion of the bus procurement process rather than engaging in “fruitless propaganda and half-truths” that he said only undermine the company’s image and discredit past management.

Source: Ernest Arhinful