EOCO arrests Chairman Wontumi

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The arrest occurred shortly after he left the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters in Accra on Tuesday.

Confirming the development in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director, Paul Yandoh, said Chairman Wontumi is currently in EOCO custody and has been denied access to his legal team.

“One of his lawyers, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who was with him at the time of arrest, was prevented from following him,” Yandoh claimed.

The reasons behind the arrest remain unclear at this time.

Chairman Wontumi had earlier reported to the CID for further questioning over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, including mining in forest reserves and entering protected areas without proper authorisation.

Source: Gertrude Otchere

