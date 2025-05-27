Speaker refers Supreme Court nominees to Appointments Committee

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred President John Mahama’s seven nominees to the Supreme Court to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.

The referral was made during parliamentary proceedings on Tuesday, May 27, in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution.

Speaker Bagbin has also directed the leadership of the Judiciary Committee and the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to assist the Appointments Committee in vetting the nominees.

The nominees, recommended on April 29, 2025, include Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, and Justice Senyo Dzamefe.

The others are Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo, and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.

The move has drawn criticism from some quarters, with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as a veiled attempt to advance a third-term political agenda.

Source: Adomonline.com

