It is a wicked lie to accuse me of selling STC lands – Nana Akomea

The immediate past Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Hon. Nana Akomea, has vehemently denied allegations that STC lands were sold during his time in office, describing such claims as a “wicked lie.”

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo show on Tuesday, 27th May, Mr. Akomea insisted that he would never have yielded to any pressure to engage in such acts.

He sharply criticised the current Deputy Managing Director of STC, accusing him of spreading “unimaginable and reckless falsehoods” about him and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Akomea clarified that the sale of STC lands took place prior to his appointment, during the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration. He cited examples such as the sale of four acres at the STC Head Office to BCM, another four acres at Takoradi sold to Melcom, and the official Managing Director’s bungalow at Roman Ridge in Accra sold to Caitec.

He emphasized that during his leadership, STC engaged partners and investors to develop idle lands through rental agreements, generating financial benefits for the company.

“Isn’t this far better than the outright sale of STC lands, as occurred under previous administrations under the watch of the NDC?” he questioned.

Source: Ernest Arhinful