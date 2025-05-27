Dompoasehene urges MMDCEs to prioritize youth job creation in Adansi enclave

The Dompoasehene, Okofo Kwabena Bonsu II, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) within the Adansi enclave to focus on job creation for the youth in their respective areas.

The appeal came during a courtesy visit by the MMDCEs to the Divisional Council at Dompoase Palace in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti Region.

In an interview with Adom News, the traditional ruler advised the MMDCEs to concentrate on their core duties instead of being distracted by praise-singers or political flattery. He emphasized the importance of driving development projects, creating employment opportunities, and showing respect to traditional authorities.

“If you want to rise to greater heights, focus on development, respect Nananom, and work towards empowering the youth,” Nana Kwabena Bonsu II stated.

Speaking on behalf of the MMDCEs, Faustilove Appiah Kannin, the MCE for Obuasi West, welcomed the Dompoasehene’s message and highlighted the need to collaborate closely with traditional leaders to make youth employment initiatives a success.

She noted that some development projects would require access to large land areas and appealed to Nananom for support in releasing land for such purposes.

Madam Appiah Kannin also pointed out government-led initiatives like the Youth in Apprenticeship Programme, the Codres Programme, and the proposed Women Development Bank as key strategies for job creation outlined during the president’s campaign. She assured that once administrative processes are completed, the assemblies will begin rolling out these programmes to benefit the people.

