The chiefs and people of Damang and Bosomtwi in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area are in mourning following the passing of the Damanghene, Nana Amoakwa III.

Nana Amoakwa III, known in private life as COP (rtd) J. B. Amofa, served as a Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) in the erstwhile Kufuor administration.

Additionally, he held the rank of a retired Commissioner of Police.

He was 78.

The news of Nana Amoakwa III’s passing has left the community saddened, as he was widely respected and admired for his leadership qualities and commitment to the welfare of his people.

Details regarding the funeral arrangements for Nana Amoakwa III will be communicated to the public in due course, in accordance with the customs and traditions of the people of Wassa Fiase in the Western Region.

In a statement signed by the Abakoma-Akyempimhene, Okyerekwan Ampasi Bene-Mireku I said the community is expected to come together to pay their final respects and honour the legacy of their departed leader.