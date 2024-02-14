General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has said Ken Ofori-Atta won’t overshadow the newly nominated Finance Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam.

According to him, though the former Finance Minister will be an adviser, he will not work directly with his former deputy.

There is mixed reaction after it emerged that, Mr. Ofori-Atta after being relieved of his post has rather been given a bigger potfolio.

He will be appointed a Senior Presidential Adviser on the economy. This position many argue is the same of being the Finance Minister.

But Mr. Kodua Frimpong on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said Ken Ofori-Atta will not be a shadow Finance Minister.

“The special adviser is only there to advice and there is nothing wrong with it. Ken Ofori has the experience and knowledge to be an adviser. This does not make him the Minister. If this is going to help the country move forward, I welcome the move. The Finance Minister has made both correct and incorrect decisions regarding the economy, which positions him as the most qualified adviser. His firsthand experience with both successes and failures equips him to distinguish between what works and what doesn’t,” he said.