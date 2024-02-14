President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, announced a new Minister for the Ministry of Arts and Tourism following a reshuffling in his government.

Lawyer and Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has been named as the new Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Mr Mercer, prior to this appointment, was a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Energy.

He will be taking over from Dr. Mohammed Awal who assumed the role in 2021.

About Andrew Egyapa Mercer

The Minister-designate attended Adisadel College in Cape Coast, where he obtained both his GCE Ordinary level and GCE Advanced level certificates.

He gained entrance into the University of Ghana, graduating with Honours in Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and Bachelor of Laws. He studied at the Ghana School of Law and qualified as a lawyer in Ghana after passing his bar examination.

Mr Mercer also served as the Head of the Legal Department at the First Atlantic Bank.

He was also a senior associate at Acquah-Sampson & Associates. Mr Mercer is now a lead attorney at his eponymous law firm Mercer & Company.

The MP also serves on two committees in parliament namely, the Special Budget Committee and the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.