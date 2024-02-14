The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has weighed in on the Minority’s critic of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle.

According to him, the position taken by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament is not surprising.

The Minority has raised concerns regarding the timing of the ministerial reshuffle, arguing that the appointments came too late and would have minimal effect.

They indicated that, the uninspiring reshuffle will not address the economic mess.

But Mr. Annoh-Dompreh urged the Minority to focus on promoting the agenda of flagbearer, John Mahama, ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Their flagbearer Mahama was elected months before Dr Bawumia and he has even put together credible policies that given the mandate he will implement. This is what they should be telling their flagbearer to do, not talking about ministerial reshuffling. They should tell him to come up with credible alternatives and engage constructively as a country, not these oversimplification of the reshuffle and that becomes a campaign message for them” he stressed.

The Majority Chief Whip maintained that, reshuffle is the prerogative of the President thus owes no one an explanation.

“As a party and as a government, we also have our strategies. The minority cannot tell the president what to do, it is a non starter and most inappropriate,” he added.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, therefore, called on the Minority to refrain from unwarranted criticisms of Akufo-Addo’s decisions and instead channel their efforts towards promoting the party’s affairs.