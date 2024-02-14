Ghanaian personalities, Efia Odo and Dr. Likee have captured the attention of social media users with their romantic gestures in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Clad in alluring red lingerie, the duo exuded charm and passion as they get all loved up in the trending video.

In the video, Dr. Likee surprised Efia Odo by going down on one knee and presenting her with a bouquet of roses.

Touched by the sweet gesture, Efia Odo reciprocated by planting a tender kiss on Dr. Likee’s lips and forehead.

The chemistry between the pair was palpable as they embraced in a cozy setting, basking in the warmth of their love.

The video quickly garnered widespread attention and admiration from fans and followers.