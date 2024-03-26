Actress and socialite, Efia Odo has reacted to comments by ex-boyfriend, Kwesi Arthur in an interview on Hitz FM.

The musician clarified the state of his relationship with rumored ex-lover, Efia Odo.

Asked if he still has ties with her, Kwesi Arthur said she is a topic he would not like to discuss because he has moved on with his life.

As a matter of fact, Kwesi Arthur said he is married and speaking about a woman besides his wife would be disrespectful to her and their marital institution.

In response, Efia Odo has seconded his decision, labeling his response to the interview question as “valid and great”.

She added that, as a lover girl, she also would not want her man to talk about another woman.