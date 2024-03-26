Pragya Drivers in the Ahafo Region are worried about the decline in their sales ever since teachers embarked on their strike.

In Goaso, they explained to Adom News that, transporting school children in the morning and afternoon was greatly beneficial to their sales.

However, since the teachers went on strike, the income they used to earn from both parents and children has significantly decreased.

According to them, they are really feeling the impact of the strike because their sales have dropped sharply.

They took the opportunity to appeal to the government to take the necessary steps to resolve the issues causing the strike so that teachers can return to the classrooms.

This, they believe, will also help increase sales and improve their livelihoods.

