The case of Zelia Sulemana, sentenced to death in 2017 for killing her friend in an act of self-defense, has sparked outrage and condemnation from many including Ghanaian actress and activist Efia Odo.

Zeila’s case followed a reportage on JoyNews which uncovered her plight and her struggles in seeking retrial.

According to reports, Ms. Sulemana and her friend were involved in a heated argument when her friend attacked her with a knife.

In an attempt to defend herself, Sulemana managed to gain control of the knife and unfortunately stabbed her to death.

She was arrested, put before court and sentenced to death despite pleas for mercy.

Reacting to the ruling, a livid Efia Odo questioned the logic behind sentencing someone to death for acting in self-defense.

In her view, it is absurd to punish individuals who defend themselves against imminent threats.

Efia Odo said the law about self-defense must be re-looked to avoid such injustice.

She further advocated for a fair and just system that protects individuals’ rights to defend themselves against harm.