Ghanaian actress and model, Efia Odo, has finally spoken out about her relationship with musician, Shatta Wale.

Efia Odo was asked in the newly released season two of the reality show GH Queens if she had slept with the famous Shatta Wale.

The actress and model explained that despite sleeping in the same bed as Shatta Wale, they never had sex.

Season two of GHQueens digs deep into the glamorous, and fast-paced lives of four ambitious women in Ghana’s entertainment business.

The show provides an intimate look into the lives of Efia Odo, Mona 4 Real, Michy Diamond, and Cookie as they navigate celebrity life.

“GH Queens is a passion project that aims to shed light on the untold stories of women in the Ghanaian entertainment industry,” Ayebea “BZ” Darko, the show’s founder and executive producer, said.

