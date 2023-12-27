In an impressive showcase of musical stamina, Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has reached its fourth day at Akwaaba Village in Accra.

With unyielding determination and a growing crowd of enthusiastic supporters, Asantewaa is making strides in her quest.

Commencing on December 24 and scheduled to run until December 27, 2023, the event has drawn significant attention from Ghanaians, with notable figures such as Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia attending the occasion on Christmas day.

Prior to his presence, Dr. Bawumia expressed support for Asantewaa on social media, urging her to persevere and surpass the record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.

A lineup of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, were at the venue to support Asantewaa’s extraordinary endeavor.

Social media platforms are buzzing with attendees sharing videos of their enjoyment at the event, accompanied by overwhelmingly positive comments.

The online community’s encouragement mirrors the spirited atmosphere at the venue.

Entering its fourth day, Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon continues to captivate audiences and make history with her remarkable musical feat.

The livestream of the event ensures that supporters worldwide can witness and celebrate this exceptional journey in real-time.

Alan Kyerematen supports Asantewaa’s world record attempt

How day 3 of Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record Sing-A-Thon attempt is…