Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has sent good wishes to Afua Asantewaa who is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The presidential Aspirant in an X post shared a photo of Afua adding that he believes she would make Ghana proud.

“Wishing you the very best of luck in the #AfuaAsantewaasingathon! The Ghanaian community stands firmly behind you, and we believe in your ability to make us proud,” he said.

Alan Kyerematen joins the long list of public figures to show support for Afua, some of whom have visited the venue to cheer her on.

She kicked off her singing at midnight on Sunday, December 24th and at the time of this report has done two days and 12 hours.

See post below:

Wishing you the very best of luck in the #AfuaAsantewaasingathon!



The Ghanaian community stands firmly behind you, and we believe in your ability to make us proud. pic.twitter.com/yvuJL2ZGYb — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) December 26, 2023

Also read: