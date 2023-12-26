Prophetic Hill Chapel’s founder and leader, Nigel Gaisie, and Ghanaian actress Akuapem Polo made a supportive appearance at Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s sing-a-thon grounds, showing solidarity for the ambitious singer.

On the evening of December 25, 2023, the Akwaaba Village hosted a gathering of Ghanaian celebrities, including Kwami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Fella Makafui, and Nana Ama McBrown, all coming together to endorse and support the female journalist and entrepreneur.

A video shared on Facebook by Caleb Nii Boye captured the moment when the prophet and the actress exchanged pleasantries.

Akuapem Polo’s surprised reaction upon seeing the man of God was evident.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is set on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

The event commenced on December 24, 2023, and is scheduled to end on December 27, 2023.

The current record-holder is Sunil Waghmare, who achieved the feat in 2012 by singing for an impressive 105 hours. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aims to surpass this record with her ongoing marathon.

Bawumia, Sammi Awuku, other NPP bigwigs storm Akwaaba Village to support…

Bawumia backs Afua Asantewaa; makes surprise appearance at Sing-A-Thon venue