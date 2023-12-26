From Akwaaba Village in Accra, Ghana, entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa is steadfastly pursuing her goal of breaking the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

As she enters day three of this remarkable musical feat, she is met with growing support from an enthusiastic crowd of onlookers.

The singing marathon, which kicked off on December 24 and is set to continue until December 27, 2023, has captured the attention of numerous Ghanaians.

Notably, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia graced the occasion on Christmas day, showing his support for Asantewaa.

Prior to attending the event, Bawumia took to social media to encourage Asantewaa, urging her to persevere in her quest to break the record set by Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare.

His post read, “Wishing Afua Asantewaa Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare. Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I am confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep shining your heart out. We are with you.”

A host of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah were at the venue to support Asantewaa.

Social media is buzzing with attendees sharing videos of themselves enjoying Asantewaa’s performance.

The commentaries are overwhelmingly positive, with people consistently applauding and encouraging her to forge ahead in her impressive endeavor.

