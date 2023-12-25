Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is attempting to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Following his visit to the Akwaaba Village in Accra on Monday to support Afua Asantewaa, the NPP flagbearer expressed admiration for her determination.

“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record, and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like Christmas day [when] everybody is spending time with their families, it could be very lonely. I think that as Ghanaians, we should give her all the support and encouragement we can,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

“I have been following, and I think that she is doing great. I think that Wednesday, we will be back here to break the record,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the CEO of Ghana Lotteries Authority, Sammy Awuku, Youth Organiser of the NPP, Salam Mustapha, and other NPP bigwigs.

Afua Asantewaa initiated her attempt to break the record for the longest individual singing marathon at Akwaaba Village. She is aiming to surpass the current record of 105 hours, held by Indian Sunil Waghmare since 2012.

Commencing at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and continuing until December 27, 2023, Afua Asantewaa began with OSIBISA’s ‘WOYAYA’ and included two gospel songs in her nonstop 4-hour performance.

After a 20-minute break to change her costume, she resumed singing. Throughout her record-breaking attempt, she will exclusively perform Ghanaian songs. As of now, she has completed 24 hours of non-stop singing.

