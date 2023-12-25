The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahaamudu Bawumia has visited the Akwaaba Village in Accra to support Afua Asantewaa on her World Record attempt.

The Vice President showed up on Day two of the singing marathon, hours after he sent good wishes to her through social media.

“Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I’m confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep singing your heart out! We are with you,” he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Other Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Sista Afia, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Lawyer Nti, and OB Amponsah are among the few who have thronged the venue to the attempt.

Afua Asantewaa started her journey to beat the World Record of the longest singing marathon by an individual at midnight on Sunday 24th December 2023.

At the filling of this report, Afua Asantewaa had done about one day and 15 hours of singing.

Watch video below: