The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent good wishes to Afua Asantewaa, who currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for longest-singing marathon by an individual.

The Vice President in a post urged Afua to strive harder stating that, he is confident she would break the attempt.

“Wishing Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum all the best as she takes on the challenge of breaking the singathon record set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare.

“Your passion and talent shine brightly, and I’m confident you’ll definitely make history. Keep singing your heart out! We are with you,” he said.

Afua Asantewaa kicked off her world record attempt at midnight on Sunday to beat the longest singing marathon by an individual.

She will be singing for nearly five days in an attempt to break the 105-hour record held by an Indian.

See post below:

