West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus says they had to stay disciplined to beat Manchester United after losing to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Hammers suffered a 5-1 at Anfield as they exited in the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup.

However, on Saturday at the London Olympic Stadium, David Moyes and his charges recorded an impressive 2-0 win to compound Manchester United’s woes.

English international, Jarrod Bowen broke the deadlock in the second half before Kudus scored his 10th goal in all competitions for West Ham United.

Speaking after the game, the 23-year-old admitted that, Erik ten Hag’s side are a good team but had to win after their EFL Cup elimination.

“They are a very good side and we knew it. We had to be very disciplined defensively and then make use of the counter-attacks when we won the ball. We were able to do that and I’m very happy for it to work,” he told the club website.

“It was 100 per cent important we bounced back. We learn from the down times and then enjoy the ups. It was a bad game at Liverpool but it was good to get this win, especially in the last game before Christmas for the fans.

“The best gift I can give is my performance in a win today. It was so important to win and I want to thank all the West Ham fans for their support. Credit to the fans, I’m glad we made them happy,” he added.

Kudus will be hoping to keep his place in the starting XI of the Hammers and also target a win when they travel to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.