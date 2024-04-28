The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a cautionary advisory to Ghanaians against traveling to some regions in Northern Mali.

In an official statement, the Ministry cited recent security concerns along key highways connecting Mali and Niger, particularly the Gao and Ansongo Regions in Northern Mali.

The Ministry cited instances of terrorist activities targeting travelers along these routes.

“The Ministry remains committed to the safety of Ghanaians and will provide updates on the security situation in the region under reference in due course,” the statement read.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry therefore urged the general public to always prioritize their safety when traveling.

