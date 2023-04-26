The Foreign Affairs Ministry has successfully evacuated 82 Ghanaians from Sudan.

The Ministry had earlier announced a collaboration with its Missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, and the Honorary Consul in Khartoum to facilitate a safe passage out of the conflict-ridden country.

A number of Ghanaian nationals, particularly students have been affected by the conflict, however, the Ghanaian Honorary Consulate in Khartoum said that all nationals are safe.

In a statement, it assured student leaders have so far successfully evacuated two batches of 50 and 27 identified Ghanaian nationals to safety in Gedaref, Sudan.

“They will be transported tomorrow to the Ethiopian border town of Metema where they will be received by Ghana Embassy officials, processed for Ethiopian entry visas and thereof repatriated home. They comprise 34 females and 43 males,” the statement read in part.

In addition to the evacuees were three Ghanaian footballers and two others working for an Australian Mining Company who are being evacuated through the Egyptian border post of Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan.

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

This has resulted in avoidable casualties in the past week and has forced many countries to evacuate their citizens.