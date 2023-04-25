Deputy Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Dr Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, has confirmed that three Ghanaian footballers are among the Ghanaians who are being evacuated from Sudan due to the ongoing conflict.

The players include David Abagna, former RTU star and former Asante Kotoko left back, Ibrahim Imoro, who both joined Al Hilal.

According to him, the three footballers and the Ghanaian students and citizens have been taken to a safe place awaiting their evacuation.

“Sudan offers scholarships to some Ghanaian students, we have about 73 Ghanaian students in Sudan undertaking university studies, especially in Khartoum. Majority of them are in the petrochemical industry,” he told TV3 News.

“So far, we have accounted for all the Ghanaian students, 73, nobody has been harmed, we have all of them safe in a place, then the next batch of Ghanaians are three Ghanaian footballers in Sudan, we have also accounted for them…so put all of them together the plan is to evacuate them.”

The government in a statement confirmed that they are working to evacuate Ghanaians from Sudan following the conflict.

“The Ghana Embassy in Cairo Egypt which has concurrent accreditation to the Sudan, working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and the Honorary Consulate are coordinating the evacuation of our nationals,” the statement said.

It added that “plans are currently underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.”

The Republic of Sudan had been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

Khartoum had been the epic center of the clashes with civilians being most affected.