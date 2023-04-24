The Matchday 27 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with some interesting results.

The games kicked off on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium with Accra Lions hosting Medeama SC.

Lions who have struggled recently returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win.

Accra Lions star striker Bassit Seidu bagged four goals in the intense encounter. Vincent Atinga scored a brace of penalties for the consolation goals for the visitors.

On Saturday, Bechem United pipped Hearts of Oak at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

After an intense game, Hafiz Konkoni scored the only goal of the game through a spot kick in the 24th minute as the home side sealed the win for the Hunters.

At the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Kotoku Royals were held to a goalless game by Real Tamale United.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics were held to a 1-1 drawn game by Tamale City.

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Christopher Nettey, broke the deadlock in the 36th minute.

However, in the 90th minute plus additional time, Samuel Eduku scored to end the game one all-draw.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park stunned King Faisal by a lone goal.

Samuel Ofori scored in the 90th minute plus an additional team to secure all three points for the home side.

Elsewhere at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Dreams FC recorded a 2-0 win against FC Samartex.

Huzaf Ali broke the deadlock in the 21st minute of the game before Godfred Atuahene sealed the win with a 70th-minute strike.

Bibiani Gold Stars at DUN’s Park suffered a 1-0 defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

Prince Anane scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute when the game looked to be heading for a draw.

Legon Cities travelled to CAM Park to secure a 2-0 win against Karela United at Ayinase.

Michel Otou broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before Alex Aso scored very late into stoppage time to secure the points for the visitors.

Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium showed impressive character on Sunday night to come from behind to defeat Aduana Stars 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.

After several attempts of asking, the visitors finally had the breakthrough in the 26th minute when Isaac Mintah scored with a fine effort.

In the 38th minute, dangerous striker Steven Mukwala found the back of the Aduana Stars net to restore parity for the hosts.

Three minutes after recess, a strike from Eric Zeze sealed a 2-1 comeback win for Asante Kotoko, ensuring that Aduana Stars returned to Dormaa without a point.

Aduana Stars, Bechem United, Medeama SC and Asante Kotoko complete the top four.

Karela United, Great Olympics and Kotoku Royals sit in the drop zone with seven games to end the season.

Full Results

Accra Lions 4-2 Medeama SC

Bechem United 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Kotoku Royals v 0-0 Real Tamale United

Great Olympics 1-1 Tamale City

Nsoatreman FC 1-0 King Faisal

Dreams FC 2-0 FC Samartex 1996

Bibiani Gold Stars 0-1 Berekum Chelsea

Karela United 0-2 Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko 2-1 Aduana Stars