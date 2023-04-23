The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has revealed that all Ghanaian nationals residing in Sudan are safe despite the country’s turmoils.

In the past one week, the Republic of Sudan has been gripped with deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, resulting in avoidable casualties.

Khartoum, the capital, has been the epicenter of the clashes with civilians being affected the most.

A number of Ghanaian nationals, particularly students have been affected by the conflict, however, the Ghanaian Honorary Consulate in Khartoum reports that all nationals are safe.

In a press statement, it said the Foreign Affairs Ministry in collaboration with the Consulate are working closely with the Ghana Embassy in Cairo to evacuate the nationals.

Plans are underway to secure their safe passage to Ethiopia.

The government has assured the public, especially those who have families and acquaintances in Sudan of their safe return.