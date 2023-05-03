The government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has evacuated 74 Ghanaian students from Sudan.

The evacuees, who were trapped in Sudan, successfully arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong, led a delegation to receive the students.

Each of the 74 students was given GHC500 as transportation to their various homes across the country.

Their leader, Abdul Aziz Abdul Karim, commended the government for its efforts in ensuring their safety back home.

The Ministry on April 25 successfully coordinated the safe passage of 82 Ghanaian nationals from the Republic of Sudan to Ethiopia including three footballers.

Sudan has been gripped by a deadly conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

This has resulted in avoidable casualties in the past week and has forced many countries to evacuate their citizens.

