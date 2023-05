Managers of the Owabi Wildlife Sanctuary in the Ashanti Region are resisting the erection of a wall by the local chief which they say is in violation of the government’s buffer zone policy for the reserve.

The Chief of Ohwim wants staff of the facility arrested after they demolished a wall erected by him.

But managers of the sanctuary say the action was necessary to ward off encroachers in the protection of the reserve.

Luv FM’s Erastus Asare Donkor has been following the story and now reports.