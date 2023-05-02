Just five hours after walking down the aisle, a 34-year-old bride has tragically died after she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in a beach in the U.S.

Samantha Miller just left her wedding reception on Friday night, April 28, when she was hit by a car in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

CNN reports that Miller was riding in a golf cart-style vehicle with husband Aric Hutchinson and two others when the driver hit them, causing the cart to roll several times.

Three other passengers were injured, two seriously — including Miller’s husband, according to Chief Andrew Gilreath, the public safety director for Folly Beach, a beachside community near Charleston.

The golf cart-style vehicle, decorated with cans and a “just married” sign, “was quite mangled, and it was on its side,” Gilreath said. First responders attempted to revive Miller, but she died at the scene, he said.

Hutchinson’s mother, Annette, disclosed that the crash tossed the cart more than 100 yards. Adding that her son suffered several broken bones and a brain injury, and has had at least one reconstructive surgery.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows. Aric has lost the love of his life,” she said.

Miller, who was from North Carolina, died of blunt force injuries, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, was charged with one count of reckless homicide and three counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily harm, online court records show. Her vehicle was traveling 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to Gilreath.