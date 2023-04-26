The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched the 2022/23 Beach Soccer League in Accra. The event, which took place at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday, brought together leaders of the GFA and representatives of the 14 participating clubs.

Fourteen Beach Soccer Clubs have registered to compete in the League – set to kick off on the weekend of May 27-28, 2023.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo represented the GFA at the launch. Others included Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Alhaji Yahaya Sadugu, Chairman of the Upper West Football Association and Referees manager Alex Kotey.

President Kurt Edwin Simon-Okraku was joined by Committee members Yaw Gymfi Kusi Awere – Vice Chairmen of the Beach Soccer Committee and Nana Poku Amankwah – Member of the Committee.

President Simon-Okraku expressed his utmost pleasure about the launch.

‘’So after that historic and exciting FA Cup competition that was organised last year by the Football Association, we are here today to witness the launch of the 2022/2023 Beach Soccer Premier League. It is a day we’ve been waiting for, the committee and competitions department of the FA have been working very, very well behind the scenes to ensure that we all witness this particular da,” the President said.

Vice Chairmen Yaw Gyamfi expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for their support stating that clubs are raring to go this season.

‘’I would like to thank the GFA, especially the President and General Secretary Prosper Harrison, it’s been very tough for the past 9 years, we all know that in recent times Beach Soccer has not been active apart from the FA Cup,” he said.

“This time we are going to see a different league because we’ve been doing this for so many years now and this is the first time that the GFA is going to have the Beach Soccer League,” he added.

In order to help the clubs before the start of the 2022/ 2023 season, the Ghana Football Association will pay an amount of GHc10,000 to each of the 14 participating clubs.

The winner of the League will be paid GHc15,000 with the runner-up taking GHc7,000 as prize monies.

The 14 participating clubs include Sunset Sports Keta Beach Soccer Club, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Sea Sharks Beach Soccer Club, Teshie United Beach Soccer Club and Ada Assurance Beach Soccer Club. Others are, Loyoca Beach Soccer Club, Nungua Beach Soccer Club, Dansoman Beach Soccer Club, Cheetah Beach Soccer Club, Ocean Stars Tegbi Beach Soccer Club, Kedzi Beach Soccer Club, Senya Sharks Beach Soccer Club, Okere Rangers Beach Soccer Club and Vodza Beach Soccer Club.