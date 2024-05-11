Sehwi Wiawso High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Isaac Kwame Amoako on behalf of the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has inaugurated the Enchi Circuit Court in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.

The commissioning of the court makes it the first Circuit Court since the creation of the Western North Region, while other four Magistrate or district courts had been inaugurated about months ago.

This increases the Circuit court to two – Bibiani and Enchi.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by legal luminaries and local officials, marks a significant milestone in the region’s judiciary.

The establishment of the Enchi Circuit Court aims to decentralize judicial services, ensuring accessibility and prompt adjudication of cases for residents in the Western North Region.

Justice Amoako emphasized the court’s role in promoting the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ rights.

With the new court in operation, litigants and stakeholders anticipate expedited legal proceedings, reduced case backlog, and enhanced access to justice for all. The Enchi Circuit Court is poised to become a cornerstone in fostering legal empowerment and community development across the region.

Justice Isaac Kwame Amoako in his key address mentioned that the establishment of the circuit court signifies not only progress of the judicial service but also commitment to accessibility and fairness on the dispensation of justice.

According to His Lordship, the absence of the circuit court compelled the residents of the Aowin Municipality and its environs to undertake long journeys spanning approximately 145km to the circuit court in Bibiani for litigation and disputes resolution on matters beyond the jurisdiction of the district court.

He further emphasized that there has been a transformative change since Enchi now has a circuit court.

Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of Aowin Traditional Area, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin III acknowledged the Western North Regional Minister, Joojo Rocky Obeng for his remarkable role played to ensure the establishment of the circuit in the area.

He also commended the Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, for listening to their plea.

However, he appealed for a High court in the area to avoid travelling to seek for justice on matters above the jurisdiction of the District and Circuit courts.