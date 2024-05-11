Residents of seven communities – Kyeremekrom, Besease, Taforo, Kosane, Nsenia, Asunsu No.1, and Asunsu No.2 – located in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region are disputing the government’s claim regarding the progress made on their road.

Despite the government’s assertion that 75% of the Ahantraso-Koradaso road has been completed, community representatives argue otherwise.

According to Kingsford Fosu Kyei, the Assemblyman for Kosane electoral area, the actual progress falls short of the reported 75%.

He contended that the road, initiated five years ago, remains unfinished, with the contractor abandoning the site.

Mr. Kyei said claims that progress has been made on the road is misleading both the government and the community.

Chiefs Nana Kumi Acheaw of Taforo and Nana Yaw Gyan of Kosane echo these sentiments, emphasizing the detrimental impact of the incomplete road on local food production.

They disclosed the plight of farmers who struggle to transport their produce to market centers, resulting in significant losses as crops spoil in the fields.

Urging the government to prioritize the completion of the project, the chiefs dismiss the 75% completion claim as inaccurate and misleading.

Residents also voice grievances about the road’s poor condition, despite its relatively short length.

They accused drivers of exploiting the situation by charging excessive fares due to the road’s impassable state.

