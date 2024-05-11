Police in Suntreso in the Ashanti Region, have apprehended an individual accused of assaulting a staff of the Ghana Water Company Limited.

The staff had gone to the suspect’s house to disconnect his meter over unpaid bills, when the incident occurred.

The alleged victim, Samuel Owusu Yeboah, was carrying out his regular duties of meter reading and bill distribution in Obronikrom, Kumasi, on Friday.

Yeboah reported that the customer, identified as Amofa Francis, allegedly threatened him to reconnect the water supply or face detention.

The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in Yeboah’s reported assault.

Despite owing 590 in outstanding debt, Francis expressed outrage over the disconnection of his meter.

Yeboah sought assistance from Ghana Water Company Limited’s management in the Ashanti South Region, leading to the suspect’s arrest by the police.

The management of Ghana Water Company Limited in the Ashanti Region has condemned any form of assault on its employees during their duty.

Ebenezer Padi Narh, the company’s Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, affirmed the company’s commitment to pursuing legal action to ensure justice prevails.

Yeboah was given a police medical form for checkup pending investigations.

