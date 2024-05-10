General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has made a staggering revelation about his life.

Though many might think he was born with a golden spoon in his mouth, the reverse was the case.

Mr. Awuku revealed how poverty drove him to sell water on the street to support his parents to cater for the education of his four sisters.

“I recall a time when I had to sell water to help my sisters attend Holy Child because, among our five siblings, I was the only brother and the youngest. While others had assistance, I found myself solely responsible, facing the trials alone,”he recounted on Accra based Peace FM.

Given this backdrop, Mr. Awuku who is a leading member of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign said he will be forever grateful for how far he has come in life.

“Every great man has a scar. It could be physical, psychological or emotional” he remarked.

Mr. Awuku also stressed the importance of recognizing the consequences of elections.

He urged young voters to support Vice President Dr. Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to safeguard their future.

