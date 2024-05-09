An estimated 800,000 air passengers are expected to use the new Kumasi International Airport annually.

Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company Limited, Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, says available statistics reveal that more than half of air travelers in the country, representing about 55 percent, originate from the Ashanti region and its environs.

She is hopeful that the new facility, when commissioned, will ease the burden of travelers who had to travel several kilometers to Accra for such trips.

“I am hopeful that when this facility is commissioned by the end of May, as said by the Transport Minister, and it’s operationalized in June, we will get the patronage needed.”

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, following an inspection visit to the facility on April 23, 2024, said it will be commissioned and operationalized in June this year.

He says the opening of the airport to traffic would ease the burden on air travelers in the northern part of the country who have to commute long distances to Accra for their international travels.

Construction works on Phase II of the Kumasi International Airport over a 30-month period began in 2018 after President Akuffo-Addo cut the sod for the commencement of works.

The modern airport, with a terminal measuring approximately 12,000 square meters that meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards for international airports, is expected to be named after the 13th Ashanti King, Sir Osei Agyemang Prempeh I.

With Phase III expected to be completed in September this year, it will allow for the use of a boarding bridge, an extension of the existing runway and its associated aeronautic ground lighting system, as well as a fire station and air traffic control.

While the Phase II included construction of a new terminal building to handle 800,000 passengers per annum, road networks, perimeter fence, two boarding bridges, as well as substation and parking lot, among others, Phase III involved the extension of the existing runway pavement from 1,981 meters to 2,320 meters.

It also saw construction of new taxi link and two apron parking stands, an Air Traffic Control Building, and a Fire Station, etc.

According to the Ghana Airport Company Ltd, the two phases are at a cost of £125,250,000.

Operating on three levels, including entry at the first level and facilitation to the aerobridges at the third level, the airport has IATA: KMS, ICAO: DGSI as the IATA and ICAO codes.

Project Director, Nana Ametepe, while taking the Transport Minister and officials of Ghana Airport Company through the current state of the airport, said the contractor has finished its contractual obligations.

“Once the runway is in operation, it will manage the critical aircraft 737-800. The runway is to be extended, and the runway is currently under 2 kilometers. The intention is to take it over 2 kilometers.”

“In terms of the work, the contractor has finished all his contractual obligations under the contract, and Ghana Airport has taken over under the recommendations of the consultants.” Nana Ametepe added. The Transport Minister announced the Ministry has initiated processes of operational readiness airport transfer to allow for a simulation of all airport systems as Ghana Airport Company takes over the facility from contractors, Contracta Construction UK Ltd, ahead of commissioning.

“Ghana Airport Company has taken over the facility and put it to use.”

An elated Mr. Asiamah is happy the new facility fits international standards.

“It fits international standards because ICAO has certified that we can use it as an international airport.

“We will commission this facility before the end of May,” he said.

The new facility comes with a 4-level security check for the in-flight smuggling of illegal materials and illicit drugs.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr. Mahmoud Mahamadu Bawumiah, as well as other government functionaries, are expected to join the Asantehene on Friday, May 10, 2024, to commission the airport.