Nigerian comedian and actress, Real Warri Pikin says she has come to terms with celebrities who choose to keep their weight loss surgeries private, arguing that they should not face criticism for doing so.

Speaking with Doreen Avio on JoyNews, she revealed that the backlash she suffered after sharing images of her own experience with gastric sleeve surgery made her rethink disclosing further details.

“I almost regretted coming out to say my truth, because people do not accept change. They are stuck with the old version of you because your old version makes them happy, and comfortable. They are plus size, they’re big, they can relate and it makes them happy. So, when you change they feel like you’ve betrayed them, they can’t accept change,” Real Warri Pikin said.

The comedian said she reflected on whether she should have fabricated her transformation by attributing it to exercise and slimming teas.

Real Warri Pikin insisted that sharing her story was never to influence others to undergo the same procedure.

But she also expressed gratitude for some positive comments she received. Real Warri Pikin revealed that many people were inspired by her journey and took the initiative to conduct their own research into the procedure.

She stated that undergoing a gastric sleeve surgery should be under the advise of a medical professional.

The comedian stressed that it is not suitable for everyone and can pose significant risks to those who aren’t ideal candidates.

“If you want to do it talk to your doctor. You might not be a candidate for gastric, and you might lose your life,” Real Warri Pikin cautioned.

