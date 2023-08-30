Popular comedian Anita Asuoha, widely known as Real Warri Pikin, has opened up about her remarkable weight loss journey and the reason for taking the conscious decision.

In a candid post she made, she confessed to undergoing weight loss surgery to improve her health and overall well-being.

Real Warri Pikin recounted the difficult period she went through, struggling with weight-related health issues and contemplating the idea of undergoing weight loss surgery.

She described how being overweight made her always breathless, exhausted and weak, and she also had muscle and joint pain, intense migraines and other complications.

The comedian disclosed that she went through a period of emotional turmoil, trying to decide between natural weight loss methods and surgery. Despite working out and eating right, she found it difficult to shed the excess weight and was faced with various health challenges as a result.

She described how her husband, Ikechukwu, expressed concern for her health and encouraged her to consider the surgery as an option.

Real Warri Pikin expressed admitted that she is glad to have undergone the weight loss surgery as she has experienced significant improvements in her health, including the disappearance of knee pains and migraines.

She shared her journey as an inspiration to others who might be struggling with similar health challenges and weight-related issues.

She, however, clarified that the surgery was not to seek validation from society or simply for aesthetic purposes but a step in improving the quality of her life.