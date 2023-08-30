A Political Scientist at the University of Ghana, Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, has charged the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to investigate the assault on the polling agent of a flagbearer aspirant Mr Kyerematen and punish the culprits.

Dr Asah-Asante said that it does not help the image of the NPP to have such miscreants causing trouble in the party.

“It is gradually becoming a problem within the NPP that anytime there is a little issue people want to resort to violence. It doesn’t augur well for a party such as NPP to have such miscreants within them to undermine all that they have fought for over the years.

“So, I support the call of Mr Kyerematen that these things must be looked at critically and investigated and those who are culpable are sanctioned,” he said Accra-based TV3.

Mr Kyerematen said the attack on his Polling Agent in the North East Region during the Super Delegates’ Conference on Saturday, August 26 was “an act of total indiscipline”.

Ali Zakaria was hit in the eye and had to be taken to the Baptist Medical Center (BMC) for immediate treatment in an incident.

But Mr Zakaria had to be brought to Accra for further treatment.

Visiting him at the Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Mr Kyerematen, who placed third in the weekend’s elections said the attack at the Nalerigu Senior High School constitutes a dent on the image of the NPP.

He warned that such behavior would not be tolerated by him in the future.

“Frankly, I am very disturbed about what has happened. The party must not put a shine on what has happened.”

The Elections Committee had earlier met him over the incident after he first complained about it in his statement issued after the polls.

ALSO READ: