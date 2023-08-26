President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged delegates to elect a unifier to lead the party break the 8-year electoral cycle.

“Things are difficult. I’m the first to admit it. I’ve said it several times. At the end of the day, when the moment comes, Ghanaians will reflect on the best to get us out of these difficulties.”

Speaking to journalists after casting his vote, he disclosed that some persons in the party had asked him to endorse their candidate for the flagbearer position but he refused.

A Special Delegates Congress is currently ongoing at 17 polling stations nationwide, with over 900 delegates expected to vote.

Leading members of the governing party are voting to reduce the number of aspirants from ten to five.

Ahead of the super delegates congress, the NPP leadership warned all delegates that publicly displaying cast ballots constitutes a criminal offense.

The party served notice that those who violate this provision shall be subjected to legal repercussions in accordance with the law.

