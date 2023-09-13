A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea has justified President Nana Akufo-Addo’s comment on the fight against corruption in Ghana.

In his view, government has done well in it’s efforts in curbing the menace.

President Akufo-Addo said his government has taken the boldest initiatives against the menace since Ghana attained independence.

Speaking at the Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Cape Coast, the President said his government has taken steps to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption institutions, including the passage of the Right to Information Bill.

But his critics are not impressed with the fight so far. They have urged President Akufo-Addo to walk the talk and punish his appointees found culpable.

But Nana Akomea said the fight against corruption is not a one man show.

To him, a collective effort from all anti-corruption agencies will help Ghana win the fight against corruption.

“I’m pleased he said his record in the fight of corruption is open for scrutiny. Petition the presidency or anti-corruption agencies if you think otherwise.

“Let’s not leave the fight of corruption to one person. The President is just one person. There are many anti-corruption agencies like CHRAJ, Audit Service, the Police, CID and others. The President can only provide the tools for effective work,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

