

President Nana Akufo-Addo says his government has waged the strongest fight against corruption since Ghana attained independence.

According to him, his government has taken the boldest of initiatives against the menace an attempt he insisted no government has made.

Speaking at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference at the University of Cape Coast on Monday, September 11, President Akufo-Addo said he has not shielded any of his appointees accused of any wrongdoing.

“I accept to speak here in order to take advantage to once again place my government’s record on corruption for public scrutiny.

“It will show that my government has taken arguably the boldest decision since Ghana attained independence nearly 66 years ago to reform and strengthen institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.”

However, President Akufo-Addo added that it is not his job to convict or clear anyone accused of corruption.

“Charity they away begin at home and that is why so far any allegations levelled against any of my appointees have been investigated by independent bodies such as CHRAJ, the CID and in some cases by parliament itself. It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in acts of corruption. That is the job of the courts and the law enforcement agencies” he said.

President Akufo-Addo thus assured the public that he will continue to fight the menace and ensure it is made unattractive for anyone.

