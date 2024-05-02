President NanaAddo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasised the need for every citizen to responsibly contribute to ensuring a peaceful general election on December 7.

He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability throughout the political process, highlighting that the country couldn’t afford to backtrack on the progress made in upholding the rule of law under the Fourth Republican Constitution.

Speaking at the 2024 National May Day Parade in Accra, on Wednesday, May 1, the President urged citizens to rise above political and ideological differences, emphasizing that these differences should not divide them.

President Akufo-Addo assured the nation that the government is fully committed to ensuring an incident-free election to maintain a peaceful political environment.

He called on all stakeholders, including workers and social partners, to collaborate in securing peaceful elections for the country’s development.

“Ghana is the only country we have, and we must do everything in our power to defend our nation and its constitution.”

“We should always resort to protocols to establish our displeasure and grievance without disruption to peace and national security. We are one people with a common identity,” he added.

The theme for this year’s May Day celebration was “Election 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development.”

Ghana’s reputation hinges on the success of the December elections, considering the country’s track record of hosting eight successful polls since 1992.

ALSO READ: