President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, May 2, 2024, commission about 120 housing units for victims of the Appiatse disaster in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The event two years after the tragic incident has been scheduled for 2: pm.

The newly built structures, ranging from one-bedroom to seven-bedroom units, come with enhanced facilities, including a market, six-unit classrooms and kindergarten blocks.

It also has inner roads, water and electricity, a drainage system and a water storage system.

The reconstruction of the Appiatse community follows the death of about 13 persons in an explosive-induced fire when a vehicle carrying mining explosives crashed at Appiatse on January 20, 2022.

The entire community was destroyed and became inhabitable.

After the unfortunate incident, the government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources set up a Relief Committee to mobilise funds re-build Appiatse.

