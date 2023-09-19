I look well but can no longer perform in bed. I can barely see at night,” a survivor of the tragic Appiatse explosion, William Asiedu Bentil, has said.

According to Mr Bentil, not only do the survivors suffer trauma from the ghastly explosion, but their lives have taken a different turn.

Speaking on Adom TV Badwam, he said most residents and survivors now live in a sorry state as they struggle to feed.

The father of four said two of his children are now deformed as a result of the explosion, another has dropped out of school and one has become a truant.

“One of my children has become a truant, the other has dropped out of the university and one suffered serious hand injuries. It is my church that supported me with GH¢4000 to pay fees. Most of us who sustained serious injuries are suffering,” he lamented.

A distraught Bentil said they have now been left to their fate.

“If you build me a house and there is no source of income for me and my family to feed, how do I sleep peacefully with all these problems? After government foot the hospital bills, we were discharged even though some had not fully recovered. Things are very difficult so we need capital.”

