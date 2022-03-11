It was a heartbreaking moment as seven persons including a 15-month-old baby, Ella Baidoo, who perished in the Apiate explosion, were laid to rest.

The incident claimed 13 lives leaving 59 others severely injured, with the town declared a dead community as humans could no longer live there.

The seven were laid to rest in a mass burial service on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Relatives and other sympathisers cried their hearts out as they file past the bodies to view and pay last respects.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, led a delegation to mourn with the families.

The final funeral rites for the remaining six victims are expected to be held at a later date.

The Apiate township near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality was thrown into a state of mourning following the explosion on January 20, 2022.

According to the police, the incident was due to a collision between a truck carrying mining explosives, a motorcycle and another vehicle resulting in the explosion.

A month-old baby, Abena, who survived the incident, sustained injuries on her face when she was rescued from the rubble.

The National Disaster Management Organisation, together with many Ghanaians after the incident, provided relief items for the victims who have since been given a temporary shelter.

The government subsequently formed a committee to oversee the rebuilding of the community, which is currently ongoing with a Support Fund set up to receive donations towards the course.

The Fund received its first donation of GH₵100,000 from President Nana Akufo-Addo; other organisations have also donated to the Fund.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has also fined Maxam Company Limited, the company responsible for the transporting of the explosives, an amount of $6 million.

Out of the amount, President Akufo-Addo has directed that $5 million be donated to the Support Fund to rebuild the community.